Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

