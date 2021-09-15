Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PREF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 62,923 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

