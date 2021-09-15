Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 462,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 108,229 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,535. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

