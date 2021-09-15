Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,264. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.