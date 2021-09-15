Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,748 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 125,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,774. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

