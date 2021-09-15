Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 42,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,399. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

