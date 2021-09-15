Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 2,081 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 50,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

