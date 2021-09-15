Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 5,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,591. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

