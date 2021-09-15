Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.77. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

