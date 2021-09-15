J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,769. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

