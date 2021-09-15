Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 288.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.73. 23,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,869. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

