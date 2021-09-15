Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,350 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.40. 24,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,785. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

