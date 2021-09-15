SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

