Modefi Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $377,959.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00808459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

