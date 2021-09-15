Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Hits $7.92 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $435,215.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $478.34 or 0.00997994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,549 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.