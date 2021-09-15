Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) PT at $16.25

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,752. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

