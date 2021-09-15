Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 5.8%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 3,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 178,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

