Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Decreases By 83.3%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GARPY remained flat at $$17.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.15.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

