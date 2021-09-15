OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.11.

OGI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. The company had a trading volume of 994,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,632. The company has a market cap of C$902.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.57.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

