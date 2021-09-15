Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Eight Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.20 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.86. 27,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,870. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.88.

