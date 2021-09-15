Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVSBF. AlphaValue downgraded Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research lowered Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Investor AB (publ) stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

