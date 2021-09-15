Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Financial Architects Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $744.65. 339,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $737.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

