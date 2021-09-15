SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $351.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

