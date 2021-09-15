Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. 8,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

