30,291 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SKLZ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 184,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,763,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

