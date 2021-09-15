Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 3,261 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,064. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.