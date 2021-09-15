abrdn plc Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873,777 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $378,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.58. 127,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

