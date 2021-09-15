abrdn plc Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873,777 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $378,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.58. 127,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.39.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
