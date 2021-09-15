Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,242. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.