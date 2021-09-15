Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 828,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,447. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.