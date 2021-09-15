Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $271,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.39. 155,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,413. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $629.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

