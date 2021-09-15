Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

VIRC opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

