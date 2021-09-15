Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. 118,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

