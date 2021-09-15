BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,499 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

