3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.95. 77,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,369. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

