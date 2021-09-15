Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 2.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,695. The stock has a market cap of $365.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.