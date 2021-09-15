BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

