I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.94 million and $2,615.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.43 or 0.00431958 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.90 or 0.01048457 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,107,652 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

