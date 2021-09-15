Mysterium Market Capitalization Reaches $9.51 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $16,076.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

