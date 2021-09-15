Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $37.14

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.