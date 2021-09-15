Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $147.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. Lindsay posted sales of $128.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.91. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lindsay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.