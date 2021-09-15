IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.50 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of IBEX worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

