Financial Architects Inc Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snowflake by 35.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snowflake by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,961. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,119,089 shares of company stock valued at $308,609,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

