Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 862 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 20,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

