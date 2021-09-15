iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB remained flat at $$108.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

