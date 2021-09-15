Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,120 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

