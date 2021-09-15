Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 142,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528,211. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.