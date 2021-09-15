Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 13,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 971,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

LTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth about $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth about $44,244,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

