Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Drops By 92.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill stock remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

