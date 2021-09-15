Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,344.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57) and last traded at GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57), with a volume of 2094310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

Several research firms recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,515.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,748.35. The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

