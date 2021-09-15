W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.96

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 8736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

